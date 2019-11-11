Pay rise for 800 Lidl Ireland employees

Lidl Ireland, which employs over 4,300 employees in its 162 stores, has today announced that it will match the latest rate of €12.30, as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group.

The Living Wage is an independently assessed and recommended rate of income considered necessary to have a socially acceptable standard of living. The calculation takes clothing, food, housing, health, education, transportation, and social/ recreational costs into consideration.

The change will benefit 800 Lidl employees across Ireland, while all other employees currently earn in excess of the new Living Wage.

A similar commitment is being announced today to employees in Lidl Northern Ireland using the UK Living Wage Foundation’s recommended rate of £9.30 per hour.

Lidl Ireland’s HR Director, Maeve Mc Cleane, said: “We are delighted to be the first major nationwide food retailer to commit to the latest Living Wage in Ireland. Already, 85% of our team earn in excess of the Living Wage, however it is important for us to ensure that those whose hourly pay is below €12.30 benefit from an increase. This would bring them to a level that is more reflective of enjoying a better standard of living."

