Pay rise for 800 Lidl Ireland employees

Written by Business World, on 18th Nov 2019. Posted in Ireland

Lidl Ireland, which employs over 4,300 employees in its 162 stores, has today announced that it will match the latest rate of €12.30, as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group. 

The Living Wage is an independently assessed and recommended rate of income considered necessary to have a socially acceptable standard of living. The calculation takes clothing, food, housing, health, education, transportation, and social/ recreational costs into consideration.

The change will benefit 800 Lidl employees across Ireland, while all other employees currently earn in excess of the new Living Wage.

A similar commitment is being announced today to employees in Lidl Northern Ireland using the UK Living Wage Foundation’s recommended rate of £9.30 per hour. 

Lidl Ireland’s HR Director, Maeve Mc Cleane, said: “We are delighted to be the first major nationwide food retailer to commit to the latest Living Wage in Ireland.  Already, 85% of our team earn in excess of the Living Wage, however it is important for us to ensure that those whose hourly pay is below €12.30 benefit from an increase. This would bring them to a level that is more reflective of enjoying a better standard of living."

Source: www.businessworld.ie

