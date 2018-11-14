Australian travel insurer opens European headquarters in Cork

Global Australian travel insurer, World Nomads Group (WNG), today announced the launch of its European operations and headquarters in Cork to support its international expansion strategy. The new Cork-based operation will directly manage the company’s European travel insurance business with the establishment of a Managing General Agency (MGA) in Ireland.



WNG is part of the nib Group, a leading health and travel insurance company based in Australia. nib is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: NHF) with a market capitalisation of approximately AUD$2.5 billion and more than 1,500 employees in eight countries around the globe.

WNG’s General Manager for Europe, Bernard O’Sullivan said the establishment of the European base and MGA capability will significantly increase capacity allowing the business to operate in these markets.



WNG will manage all the functions of a travel insurer to its European customers such as product design, pricing, customer service, claims and emergency assistance. It will partner with specialist organisations to carry the underwriting risk. The MGA will also allow the business to partner with more European-based brands to offer travel insurance to their customers.



"We are currently migrating our European travel insurance arrangements from the UK and continental Europe to our Cork office," O'Sullivan said. "We estimate this will involve the transfer of more than 100,000 policies. We have already employed more than 20 high-quality staff in Cork to support our operations. We expect this to increase to more than 80 staff over the next 18 months."

Source: www.businessworld.ie