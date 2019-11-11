Wetherspoon adds to its Irish property portfolio

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon has completed on the purchase of HQ Bar and Restaurant, in Dublin's Grand Canal Square.

The property, in Hanover Quay, has been purchased from owner Fulminis Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Wetherspoon has not yet decided whether to open the pub immediately or to redevelop the site, subject to planning permission.

The company currently has one pub in Dublin City Centre, The Silver Penny, and is developing a pub and 89 bedroom hotel in the city, which is set to open in 2020. It also runs pubs in Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Swords and Cork and has sites in Waterford and Galway which are to be redeveloped in due course.

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, said: “ We are delighted to have purchased the HQ Bar and Restaurant and look forward to reopening it as a Wetherspoon. It is an excellent property in a superb location and we are confident that it will enjoy great success as a Wetherspoon pub.”

Source: www.businessworld.ie