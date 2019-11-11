Residential property prices increased by 1.1% nationally in the year to September, the latest Central Statistics Office figures show today. This compares with an increase of 2.0% in the year to August and an increase of 8.5% in the twelve months to September 2018.

In Dublin, residential property prices decreased by 1.3% in the year to September, with house prices decreasing by 1.5% and apartments by 0.2%.

Fingal showed the highest house price growth in Dublin at 1.5%, while Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a decline of 6.8%.

Outside Dublin, residential property prices were 3.6% higher in the year to September, with house prices increasing by 3.4% and apartments by 4.8%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 11.8%, while the smallest rise was recorded in the Mid-East at 0.2%.

Overall, the national index is 16.9% lower than its highest level in 2007. Dublin residential property prices are 21.4% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices outside of the capital are 20.0% lower than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 85.3% from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 94.7% from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 84.0% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Soucre: www.businessworld.ie